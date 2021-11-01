دليل الشركات
Starry
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Starry الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Starry يتراوح من $104,475 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $182,408 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Starry. آخر تحديث: 8/7/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $114K
مهندس عتاد
$117K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$104K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
مدير المنتج
$155K
مدير المشاريع
$124K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$182K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$119K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Starry هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $182,408. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Starry هو $119,400.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Starry

شركات ذات صلة

  • Cox Communications
  • Metronet
  • Consumer Cellular
  • Boingo Wireless
  • Huawei
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى