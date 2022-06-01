دليل الشركات
Stanley Black & Decker
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Stanley Black & Decker الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Stanley Black & Decker يتراوح من $40,603 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $433,508 لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Stanley Black & Decker. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $95K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $112K
مدير المنتج
Median $134K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
مهندس عتاد
Median $89K
محلل أعمال
$104K
تطوير الأعمال
$236K
محلل بيانات
$42.6K
مدير علوم البيانات
$213K
عالم البيانات
Median $150K
محلل مالي
$89.1K
مصمم جرافيك
$146K
الموارد البشرية
$61.2K
التسويق
Median $140K
مصمم المنتج
$80.4K
مدير البرامج
$434K
مدير المشاريع
$40.6K
المبيعات
$152K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$164K
مهندس حلول
$60.3K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$141K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Stanley Black & Decker, ir مدير البرامج at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $433,508. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Stanley Black & Decker, ir $123,000.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Stanley Black & Decker

شركات ذات صلة

  • Veeco
  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprinklr
  • Forrester
  • ThoughtWorks
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى