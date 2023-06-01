دليل الشركات
Standard Metrics الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Standard Metrics يتراوح من $137,200 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ نجاح العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $211,935 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Standard Metrics. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

خدمة العملاء
$139K
نجاح العملاء
$137K
مدير المنتج
$186K

مُوظِّف
$151K
المبيعات
$157K
مهندس مبيعات
$179K
مهندس برمجيات
$157K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$212K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

