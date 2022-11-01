دليل الشركات
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Standard Chartered يتراوح من $16,994 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ التطوير المؤسسي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $502,500 لـ مصرفي استثماري في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Standard Chartered. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير المنتج
Median $52.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $42.7K

مدير البرامج التقنية
Median $150K
محاسب
$204K
محلل أعمال
$26.4K
التطوير المؤسسي
$17K
محلل بيانات
$20K
عالم البيانات
$43.9K
محلل مالي
$17.1K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$39.4K
مصرفي استثماري
$503K
مستشار إداري
$57.1K
مصمم المنتج
$69.1K
مدير البرامج
$60K
مدير المشاريع
$43.1K
المبيعات
$56.5K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$18K
مهندس حلول
$43.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Standard Chartered is مصرفي استثماري at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $502,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Chartered is $43,225.

