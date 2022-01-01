دليل الشركات
SRI International
SRI International الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب SRI International من $100,667 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس أجهزة في الحد الأدنى إلى $271,350 لمنصب مدير برامج تقنية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في SRI International. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
مهندس أجهزة
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
عالم بيانات
Median $150K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $125K

عالم أبحاث

مهندس طبي حيوي
$128K
مهندس كيميائي
$124K

مهندس البحوث

مهندس ميكانيكي
$154K
مدير مشاريع
$196K
مدير برامج تقنية
$271K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في SRI International هي مدير برامج تقنية at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $271,350. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في SRI International هو $150,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ SRI International

موارد أخرى

