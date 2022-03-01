دليل الشركات
Split Software
Split Software الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Split Software من $78,400 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $208,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Split Software. آخر تحديث: 9/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $208K
محلل بيانات
$81.6K
الموارد البشرية
$78.4K

مهندس حلول
$174K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Split Software is مهندس برمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $208,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Split Software is $127,863.

