Splice الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Splice من $124,375 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $251,250 لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Splice. آخر تحديث: 9/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $139K
مدير منتج
Median $160K
تطوير الأعمال
$251K

محلل مالي
$124K
التسويق
$235K
مصمم منتجات
$220K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Splice هي تطوير الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $251,250. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Splice هو $190,072.

