Splash Financial
Splash Financial الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Splash Financial من $180,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $240,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Splash Financial. آخر تحديث: 9/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $240K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $180K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$221K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Splash Financial هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $240,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Splash Financial هو $221,100.

