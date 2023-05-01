دليل الشركات
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Spirit Airlines من $91,800 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $143,100 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Spirit Airlines. آخر تحديث: 9/19/2025

$160K

مدير منتج
Median $143K
محلل بيانات
$91.8K
مدير مشروع
$124K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $100K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Spirit Airlines هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $143,100. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Spirit Airlines هو $111,908.

