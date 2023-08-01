دليل الشركات
Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Spirent Communications من $87,063 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب مهندس مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Spirent Communications. آخر تحديث: 9/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $135K

مهندس شبكات

عمليات التسويق
$87.1K
مدير منتج
$152K

مهندس مبيعات
$201K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$164K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Spirent Communications هي مهندس مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Spirent Communications هو $152,471.

