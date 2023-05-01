دليل الشركات
Spire Global
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Spire Global الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Spire Global من $94,186 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $166,165 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Spire Global. آخر تحديث: 9/19/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس تحكم
$108K
مهندس برمجيات
$94.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$143K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مدير برنامج تقني
$166K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Spire Global on مدير برنامج تقني at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $166,165. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Spire Global keskmine aastane kogutasu on $125,494.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Spire Global

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Tesla
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى