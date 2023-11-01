دليل الشركات
Spiral Scout
Spiral Scout الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Spiral Scout من $59,405 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $107,185 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Spiral Scout. آخر تحديث: 9/19/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$59.4K
مدير مشروع
$61.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$107K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Spiral Scout هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $107,185. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Spiral Scout هو $61,511.

