Société Générale et Vous الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Société Générale et Vous يتراوح من $9,984 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $219,300 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Société Générale et Vous. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$46.7K
الموارد البشرية
$10K
مدير المنتج
$219K

مهندس برمجيات
$45.8K
مهندس حلول
$27.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Société Générale et Vous هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $219,300. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Société Générale et Vous هو $45,770.

