SmartRecruiters
SmartRecruiters الرواتب

نطاق رواتب SmartRecruiters يتراوح من $42,339 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $118,854 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في SmartRecruiters. آخر تحديث: 8/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $42.3K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $119K
عالم البيانات
$64.8K

مصمم المنتج
$53K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$103K
مدير المنتج
$94.9K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at SmartRecruiters is مدير هندسة البرمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $118,854. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SmartRecruiters is $79,860.

