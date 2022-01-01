دليل الشركات
Skillshare
Skillshare الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Skillshare يتراوح من $140,000 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $235,935 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Skillshare. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

عالم البيانات
Median $140K
مصمم المنتج
$152K
مدير المنتج
$231K

مهندس برمجيات
$140K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$236K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Skillshare هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $235,935. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Skillshare هو $152,235.

