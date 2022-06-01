دليل الشركات
Skilljar
Skilljar الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Skilljar يتراوح من $145,500 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $268,650 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Skilljar. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $146K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير المنتج
$201K
المبيعات
$269K

هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Skilljar هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $268,650. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Skilljar هو $201,000.

