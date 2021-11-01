دليل الشركات
Skillbox الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Skillbox يتراوح من $20,374 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $30,597 لـ التسويق في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Skillbox. آخر تحديث: 7/29/2025

$160K

كاتب محتوى إعلاني
$22.9K
التسويق
$30.6K
مدير المنتج
$29.4K

مهندس برمجيات
$20.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Skillbox هو التسويق at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $30,597. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Skillbox هو $26,190.

