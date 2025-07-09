دليل الشركات
Skill Lync
Skill Lync الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Skill Lync يتراوح من $5,127 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ المبيعات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $54,728 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي.

$160K

عمليات التسويق
$5.6K
مدير المنتج
$54.7K
المبيعات
$5.1K

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Skill Lync هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $54,728. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Skill Lync هو $5,602.

