دليل الشركات
Sitel Group
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Sitel Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Sitel Group يتراوح من $3,194 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $31,356 لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Sitel Group. آخر تحديث: 8/5/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل أعمال
$6.6K
خدمة العملاء
$31.4K
محلل بيانات
$8.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
عالم البيانات
$22.7K
مهندس برمجيات
$3.2K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Sitel Group is خدمة العملاء at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $31,356. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Sitel Group is $8,528.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Sitel Group

شركات ذات صلة

  • Birlasoft
  • Xoriant
  • YASH Technologies
  • Enquero
  • Mu Sigma
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى