SITA
SITA الرواتب

نطاق رواتب SITA يتراوح من $27,739 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل مالي في الطرف الأدنى إلى $129,723 لـ تطوير الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في SITA. آخر تحديث: 8/5/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $66.2K
محلل أعمال
$42.2K
تطوير الأعمال
$130K

محلل مالي
$27.7K
مستشار إداري
$49.5K
التسويق
$125K
مدير المنتج
$37.5K
مدير المشاريع
$85.4K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$64.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$48.7K
مهندس حلول
$47.4K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في SITA هو تطوير الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $129,723. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في SITA هو $49,525.

