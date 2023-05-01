Sirona Medical الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Sirona Medical يتراوح من $149,021 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $208,950 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Sirona Medical. آخر تحديث: 8/5/2025

$160K

عالم البيانات
$193K
مصمم المنتج
$149K
مدير المنتج
$156K

مهندس برمجيات
$176K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$209K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Sirona Medical هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $208,950. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Sirona Medical هو $176,400.

