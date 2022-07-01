دليل الشركات
Singular Genomics
Singular Genomics الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Singular Genomics يتراوح من $141,788 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف الأدنى إلى $181,300 لـ مهندس كهربائي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Singular Genomics.

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $151K
مهندس كهربائي
$181K
مهندس عتاد
$142K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$169K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Singular Genomics on مهندس كهربائي at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $181,300. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Singular Genomics mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $160,175.

