دليل الشركات
Sinch
Sinch الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Sinch يتراوح من $6,466 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $138,375 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Sinch. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $138K
مصمم المنتج
Median $52.4K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

خدمة العملاء
$8.3K

عالم البيانات
$114K
مدير المنتج
$59.2K
مدير المشاريع
$6.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$83.6K
مهندس حلول
$97.5K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$55.8K
كاتب تقني
$113K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Sinch هو مهندس برمجيات بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $138,375. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Sinch هو $71,396.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Sinch

