Similarweb الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Similarweb من $65,553 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $204,000 لمنصب استشاري إداري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Similarweb. آخر تحديث: 9/2/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $111K

مهندس بيانات

عالم بيانات
Median $112K
مدير منتج
Median $100K

محلل بيانات
Median $65.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $133K
محلل أعمال
$76.1K
مصمم جرافيك
$96K
استشاري إداري
$204K
التسويق
$77K
مصمم منتجات
$201K
المبيعات
$96.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Similarweb هي استشاري إداري at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $204,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Similarweb هو $100,412.

