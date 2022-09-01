دليل الشركات
SilverSun Technologies
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

SilverSun Technologies الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب SilverSun Technologies من $65,557 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $72,617 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في SilverSun Technologies. آخر تحديث: 9/2/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم بيانات
$67.2K
مهندس برمجيات
$65.6K
مهندس حلول
$72.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في SilverSun Technologies هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $72,617. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في SilverSun Technologies هو $67,204.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ SilverSun Technologies

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Tesla
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى