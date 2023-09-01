دليل الشركات
Sigma Software الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Sigma Software يتراوح من $8,358 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $89,550 لـ مهندس مدني في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Sigma Software. آخر تحديث: 8/22/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

مهندس برمجيات
Median $79.9K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس مدني
$89.6K
مدير المنتج
$72.4K

مُوظِّف
$8.4K
مهندس حلول
$62.4K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

