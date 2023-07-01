Sigma Defense Systems الرواتب

What is the highest salary at Sigma Defense Systems?
The highest paying role reported at Sigma Defense Systems is مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,868. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Sigma Defense Systems employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sigma Defense Systems is $73,868.
Software Engineer Salary
$73,868
