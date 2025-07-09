دليل الشركات
Siemens Plm Software
Siemens Plm Software الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Siemens Plm Software يتراوح من $45,792 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس عتاد في الطرف الأدنى إلى $221,100 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Siemens Plm Software. آخر تحديث: 8/22/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $120K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس عتاد
$45.8K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$65.3K

مدير المنتج
$221K
مدير البرامج
$183K
المبيعات
$159K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$204K
مهندس حلول
$164K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Siemens Plm Software هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $221,100. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Siemens Plm Software هو $161,308.

