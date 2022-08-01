دليل الشركات
SHOFUR
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول SHOFUR قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Shofur is a worldwide ground transportation service specializing in bus logistics. We service over 100 locations across North America and are the leading group reservation service for Fortune 500s. For more information visit: www.shofur.comShofur employees build our company through their performance. We want your position at Shofur to be more than a job – we want it to be a fulfilling experience where you grow and find rewarding opportunities, respect among colleagues, competitive pay and a high performance culture

    https://shofur.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2011
    سنة التأسيس
    45
    عدد الموظفين
    $1M-$10M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

    اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ SHOFUR

    الشركات ذات الصلة

    • Stripe
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Lyft
    • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى