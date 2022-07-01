دليل الشركات
Shipwell
Shipwell الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Shipwell من $96,900 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Shipwell. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

نجاح العملاء
$102K
مدير علوم البيانات
$201K

مصمم منتجات
$96.9K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$161K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Shipwell هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Shipwell هو $115,000.

