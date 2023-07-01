دليل الشركات
ShipVista
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول ShipVista قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Shipvista.com is a smart-multichannel order management and fulfillment solution that helps e-commerce businesses integrate shipping with multiple carriers. Their web-based application automates and streamlines the shipping experience, allowing online retailers to process and ship orders using multiple carriers. The platform offers discounted shipping labels, tracking and notification services, streamlined returns, and shipment auditing to identify overcharging and service failures. They also offer benefits such as new customer sign-up bonuses, savings on postage, and integration with accounting and CRM tools. Eligible users can access these services without a subscription fee.

    shipvista.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2018
    سنة التأسيس
    31
    عدد الموظفين
    $1M-$10M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

    اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ ShipVista

    الشركات ذات الصلة

    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • LinkedIn
    • Microsoft
    • Databricks
    • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى