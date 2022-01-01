دليل الشركات
Shipsy الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Shipsy من $16,858 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $24,178 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Shipsy. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $24.2K
خدمة العملاء
$16.9K
مدير منتج
$22.2K

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Shipsy هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $24,178. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Shipsy هو $22,163.

