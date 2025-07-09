دليل الشركات
Shiprocket
Shiprocket الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Shiprocket من $6,676 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $65,083 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Shiprocket. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $21K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مدير منتج
Median $29.9K
الموارد البشرية
$45.5K

مصمم منتجات
$6.7K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$65.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Shiprocket هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $65,083. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Shiprocket هو $29,859.

موارد أخرى