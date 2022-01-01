دليل الشركات
ShipBob
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

ShipBob الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ShipBob من $24,430 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $215,321 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ShipBob. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $171K
محلل أعمال
$142K
عالم بيانات
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
مصمم منتجات
$149K
مدير منتجات
Median $115K
مدير مشاريع
$59.2K
مبيعات
$214K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$193K
مهندس حلول
$215K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ShipBob هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $215,321. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ShipBob هو $149,250.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ ShipBob

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • 6 River Systems
  • Anvyl
  • NEXT Trucking
  • Deliverr
  • McMaster-Carr
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/shipbob/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.