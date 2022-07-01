دليل الشركات
Shift5
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    Shift5 is the OT cybersecurity company that protects the world’s transportation infrastructure and weapons systems from cyberattacks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the resilience of a wide variety of operational technology systems, including aviation, rail and metro, defense, helicopters, and other heavy fleet machinery.

    https://shift5.io
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2018
    سنة التأسيس
    75
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

