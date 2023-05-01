دليل الشركات
Semtech
Semtech الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Semtech من $47,854 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $110,948 لمنصب مهندس أجهزة في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Semtech. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $47.9K
مهندس أجهزة
Median $111K
مصمم منتجات
$103K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Semtech هي مهندس أجهزة بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $110,948. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Semtech هو $103,231.

