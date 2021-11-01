دليل الشركات
Sempra
Sempra الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Sempra من $87,636 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $223,875 لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Sempra. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

محاسب
$135K
محلل أعمال
$119K
محلل بيانات
$87.6K

مهندس كهربائي
$108K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$224K
مدير مشروع
$110K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$156K
مهندس برمجيات
$124K
مدير برنامج تقني
$181K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Sempra هي مهندس ميكانيكي at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $223,875. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Sempra هو $123,970.

موارد أخرى