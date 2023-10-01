دليل الشركات
Semgrep
Semgrep الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Semgrep من $120,600 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Cybersecurity Analyst في الحد الأدنى إلى $180,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Semgrep. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $180K
موظف توظيف
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Semgrep هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $180,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Semgrep هو $163,072.

