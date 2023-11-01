دليل الشركات
Selina
Selina الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Selina من $16,318 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $149,250 لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Selina. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

الموارد البشرية
$16.3K
التسويق
$149K
مدير منتج
$86.5K

مهندس برمجيات
$69.7K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Selina هي التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $149,250. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Selina هو $78,070.

