Self الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Self من $8,437 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $752,555 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Self. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $120K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محاسب
$9.4K
مساعد إداري
$103K

العمليات التجارية
$201K
محلل بيانات
$8.4K
مهندس أجهزة
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.7K
استشاري إداري
$71.4K
التسويق
$106K
مصمم منتجات
$100K
مدير منتج
$753K
مدير مشروع
$131K
المبيعات
$23.2K
مدير برنامج تقني
$249K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Self هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $752,555. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Self هو $104,849.

