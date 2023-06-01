دليل الشركات
Scientia Vascular
    حول

    Scientia Vascular is a medical device company that develops innovative solutions for vascular access challenges. Their team has extensive knowledge in medical devices, biopolymers, metals, coatings, microfabrication, manufacturing automation, and engineering. They possess and develop their own patented technologies and manufacture their products under QMS, ISO, and FDA standards. Their next-generation solutions allow interventional specialists to expand what's possible with unmatched access and precise control. They also aim to automate manufacturing processes for greater consistency and performance without compromise.

    scientiavascular.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2007
    سنة التأسيس
    126
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

