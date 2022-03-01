دليل الشركات
Schindler Elevator
Schindler Elevator الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Schindler Elevator من $85,425 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $156,800 لمنصب مدير مشاريع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Schindler Elevator. آخر تحديث: 11/15/2025

محلل أعمال
$97.3K
مدير مشاريع
$157K
مهندس برمجيات
$85.4K

مهندس حلول
$111K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Schindler Elevator هي مدير مشاريع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $156,800. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Schindler Elevator هو $104,053.

