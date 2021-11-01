دليل الشركات
Savvas Learning
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Savvas Learning الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Savvas Learning من $89,760 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب كاتب إعلاني في الحد الأدنى إلى $156,215 لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Savvas Learning. آخر تحديث: 11/15/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $95K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

كاتب إعلاني
$89.8K
مدير منتجات
Median $131K

مبيعات
$156K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Savvas Learning هي مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $156,215. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Savvas Learning هو $113,050.

