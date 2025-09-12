دليل الشركات
Santander
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Santander الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Santander من $27,604 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $355,215 لمنصب مستشار إداري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Santander. آخر تحديث: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
محاسب
$31.9K
عالم بيانات
$27.6K
محلل مالي
$32.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
مصرفي استثماري
$59.4K
مستشار إداري
$355K
مدير منتجات
$76.2K
مهندس برمجيات
$43.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$218K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Santander هي مستشار إداري at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $355,215. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Santander هو $51,236.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Santander

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Netflix
  • Lyft
  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى