Sally Beauty Holdings
Sally Beauty Holdings الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Sally Beauty Holdings يتراوح من $58,800 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $129,350 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Sally Beauty Holdings . آخر تحديث: 8/8/2025

$160K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$58.8K
التسويق
$68.6K
مدير المنتج
$116K

مهندس برمجيات
$129K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$113K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Sally Beauty Holdings is مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sally Beauty Holdings is $112,700.

