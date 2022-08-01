دليل الشركات
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Saks Fifth Avenue يتراوح من $72,471 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $280,500 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Saks Fifth Avenue. آخر تحديث: 8/8/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $200K
محاسب
$95.5K
محلل بيانات
$79.6K

عالم البيانات
$156K
مصمم جرافيك
$90.5K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$72.5K
التسويق
$114K
عمليات التسويق
$151K
مدير المنتج
$144K
مُوظِّف
$91.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$281K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Saks Fifth Avenue is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $280,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Saks Fifth Avenue is $114,425.

