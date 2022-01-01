دليل الشركات
SAIC
SAIC الرواتب

نطاق رواتب SAIC يتراوح من $40,768 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $651,379 لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في SAIC. آخر تحديث: 8/7/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $83.6K
L2 $103K
L3 $122K
L4 $169K
L5 $220K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس شبكات

مهندس أنظمة

مهندس عمليات التطوير

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
L1 $56.8K
L2 $93.3K
L3 $119K
L4 $164K
مهندس حلول
Median $220K

مهندس معماري سحابة

عالم البيانات
Median $125K
محلل أمن المعلومات
Median $177K
مساعد إداري
$131K
مهندس فضائي
$84.6K
عمليات الأعمال
$142K
محلل أعمال
$75.3K
محلل بيانات
$40.8K
مهندس كهربائي
$230K
مهندس عتاد
$161K
الموارد البشرية
$147K
مستشار إداري
$121K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$104K
مصمم المنتج
$651K
مدير المنتج
$191K
مدير البرامج
$166K
مدير المشاريع
$169K
المبيعات
$124K
مهندس مبيعات
$136K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$177K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in SAIC è مصمم المنتج at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $651,379. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in SAIC è di $135,675.

