What is the highest salary at Rx Savings Solutions?
The highest paying role reported at Rx Savings Solutions is مهندس برمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $103,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Rx Savings Solutions employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rx Savings Solutions is $103,000.
Rx Savings Solutions الرواتب
المسمى الوظيفي
الراتب الإجمالي الوسيط
Software Engineer Salary
$103,000
