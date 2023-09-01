دليل الشركات
Russian Post
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Russian Post الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Russian Post يتراوح من $14,654 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $80,468 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Russian Post. آخر تحديث: 8/14/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

عالم البيانات
$14.7K
مهندس عتاد
$24.8K
التسويق
$62.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
مدير المنتج
$80.5K
مهندس برمجيات
$35.9K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$66.9K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Russian Post è مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $80,468. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Russian Post è di $48,977.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Russian Post

شركات ذات صلة

  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى