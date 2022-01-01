دليل الشركات
Roper Technologies الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Roper Technologies من $2,902 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $149,250 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Roper Technologies. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$63.3K
خدمة العملاء
$2.9K
عالم بيانات
$124K

مصمم منتجات
$80.4K
مهندس برمجيات
$122K
مهندس حلول
$149K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Roper Technologies هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $149,250. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Roper Technologies هو $101,400.

